Millions Hungry as Government of Kenya Spends Millions on U.S. Lobbying Deal

As millions of Kenyans battle hunger and economic hardship, President William Ruto’s government has signed a high-profile lobbying contract in Washington that is stirring outrage at home. The deal, valued at $175,000 (about KES 25.5 million) per month, was struck with Continental Strategy LLC, a firm led by Carlos Trujillo, a former U.S. Ambassador to the Organization of American States under the Trump administration.

According to filings with the U.S. Justice Department’s Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), the contract was signed on August 6 and registered on August 8, 2025. Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei signed on behalf of Kenya, while Trujillo and senior partners Alberto Martinez, Alejandro Garcia, and John Barsa signed for the firm.

The lobbying effort is intended to advance Kenya’s interests in trade, tourism, and security by strengthening ties with Washington policymakers. Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi defended the deal, calling it a “strategic investment.” He stated: “This is a legitimate practice by governments worldwide. They are undertaken to advance foreign policy, trade, investment, and security interests in Washington, D.C., where competition for visibility is intense and highly structured.”

However, critics have blasted the move as tone-deaf and wasteful. “It’s an absolute outrage,” said a prominent Kenyan economist who requested anonymity. “To spend such exorbitant amounts on lobbying in the U.S. while our people are starving and struggling to access healthcare is a clear indication of misplaced priorities. This money could fund critical social programs or agricultural initiatives to alleviate hunger.”

Governance analyst Dr. Kenneth Ombongi also questioned accountability: “Spending millions of taxpayer funds without parliamentary approval undermines transparency. Kenyans deserve to know how their money is being used.”

The timing has further heightened controversy. Kenya is grappling with inflation, unemployment, and the lingering effects of global economic shocks, leaving many households struggling to afford basic necessities. Civil society groups and opposition leaders have condemned the government for diverting scarce resources abroad while neglecting urgent domestic needs.

Meanwhile, the lobbying deal unfolds against growing scrutiny in Washington. U.S. Senator Jim Risch has introduced an amendment calling for a review of Kenya’s designation as a Major Non-NATO Ally, citing concerns over Nairobi’s counter-terrorism cooperation, its Haiti peacekeeping mission, and expanding ties with China, Russia, and Iran.

Whether the costly engagement will deliver tangible benefits remains uncertain. For President Ruto, who is set to travel to the U.S. later this month for the UN General Assembly, the deal will serve as an early test of whether Kenya’s charm offensive in Washington can yield meaningful results or merely deepen public discontent at home.