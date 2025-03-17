Ministry Of Defence Responds Over Reports of Raila Saving President Ruto from Military Coup

The Ministry of Defence has dismissed reports that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga saved President William Ruto from a military coup in June 2024.

In a statement, Defence CS Soipan Tuya termed a report published in Sunday Nation titled “Raila: I Saved Ruto from Military Coup”, alongside another article in Taifa Jumapili titled “Nilivyozima Mapinduzi Dhidi ya Ruto”, as misleading.

“The Ministry categorically states that the claims in the newspaper articles are false, baseless, unfounded, misleading, and indeed reckless,” the statement read in part.

CS Tuya said the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) is a professional and apolitical institution committed to the highest standards of integrity, discipline, and service to the nation.

She also reiterated that the military has unwavering loyalty to Ruto – who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces.

“KDF remains unwavering in its loyalty to the Commander-in-Chief and its duty to safeguard the security and well-being of Kenya and her people, free from political influence or sectarian interests,” Tuya stated.

Further, she pointed out that the article published by NMG was based on unverified claims from an undisclosed source adding that it was not only irresponsible and unpatriotic but also a clear example of sensational reporting aimed at increasing readership rather than upholding journalistic integrity.

“The Ministry urges the Nation Media Group to uphold the principles of ethical journalism by ensuring accuracy, fairness, and responsibility in reporting, especially on matters of national security,” the Defence CS added.

The local daily reported that Raila claimed the deployment of the military during the anti-Finance Bill protests in 2024 could have escalated into a situation where the military fully seized power.

“If the military had taken over, then Ruto would not be in power today. Once soldiers leave the barracks, they never go back,” Raila is quoted as saying.

Also Read: I Did Not Go to Ruto, He Came To Me- Raila Odinga