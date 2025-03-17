Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ministry Of Defence Responds Over Reports of Raila Saving President Ruto from Military Coup

By

Published

Gj u424XoAA0XOC

The Ministry of Defence has dismissed reports that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga saved President William Ruto from a military coup in June 2024.

In a statement, Defence CS Soipan Tuya termed a report published in Sunday Nation titled “Raila: I Saved Ruto from Military Coup”, alongside another article in Taifa Jumapili titled “Nilivyozima Mapinduzi Dhidi ya Ruto”, as misleading.

“The Ministry categorically states that the claims in the newspaper articles are false, baseless, unfounded, misleading, and indeed reckless,” the statement read in part.

CS Tuya said the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) is a professional and apolitical institution committed to the highest standards of integrity, discipline, and service to the nation.

She also reiterated that the military has unwavering loyalty to Ruto – who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces.

“KDF remains unwavering in its loyalty to the Commander-in-Chief and its duty to safeguard the security and well-being of Kenya and her people, free from political influence or sectarian interests,” Tuya stated.

Further, she pointed out that the article published by NMG was based on unverified claims from an undisclosed source adding that it was not only irresponsible and unpatriotic but also a clear example of sensational reporting aimed at increasing readership rather than upholding journalistic integrity.

“The Ministry urges the Nation Media Group to uphold the principles of ethical journalism by ensuring accuracy, fairness, and responsibility in reporting, especially on matters of national security,” the Defence CS added.

The local daily reported that Raila claimed the deployment of the military during the anti-Finance Bill protests in 2024 could have escalated into a situation where the military fully seized power.

“If the military had taken over, then Ruto would not be in power today. Once soldiers leave the barracks, they never go back,” Raila is quoted as saying.

Also Read: I Did Not Go to Ruto, He Came To Me- Raila Odinga

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021