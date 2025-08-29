Connect with us

News

Ministry of Education Bans Social and Extra-Curricular Activities in Schools in Third Term

By

Published

GzNOAUCWgAE5YaC

File image of Basic Education PS Julius Bitok

The Ministry of Education has banned all extra-curricular and social activities in schools during the Third Term.

In a notice, Basic Education PS Julius Bitok said the move is aimed at allowing candidates to focus fully on national examinations by minimizing disruptions.

“To enhance focus on effective preparation for national examinations and assessments, and to minimize disruptions, the Ministry shall implement strict controls on extra-curricular and social activities during the Third Term,” the circular reads in part.

“The restrictions have been put in place to help students focus on preparing for these exams without disruptions.”

The banned activities in schools include prayer sessions involving parents and external guests, Annual General Meetings (AGMs), prize-giving ceremonies, and thanksgiving events.

However, PS Bitok clarified that routine prayers and worship led by chaplains and teachers within schools will continue uninterrupted.

“There shall be no prayer sessions for candidates involving parents, outsiders, or external visitors. However, regular prayer and worship activities conducted by school chaplains and teachers within the school community shall remain unaffected,” he stated.

At the same time, Bitok announced that the Kenya Intermediate Level Education Assessment (KILEA) will be administered from October 27 to 30, alongside the Kenya Primary Literacy Education Assessment (KPLEA) and the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA).

Learners will sit for KPSEA between October 27 and 29, while the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) will run from October 27 to November 5, 2025.

The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations are, on the other hand, scheduled to begin on October 21 and conclude on November 21, 2025.

