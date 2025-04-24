Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ministry Of Education Changes Tune On Maths Not Being Compulsory Subject

By

Published

File image of President William Ruto with Education CS Julius Ogamba.

File image of President William Ruto with Education CS Julius Ogamba.

The Ministry of Education has announced that the government will reinstate some form of mathematics in the Senior Secondary Schools across all pathways.

Speaking on Thursday, April 24, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said the government has listened to concerns raised by stakeholders and resolved to make maths compulsory in Senior School.

“The majority of the stakeholders during the CBC dialogue were of the view that Mathematics as a subject should be compulsory in senior school. We have listened to your concerns, consulted with KICD, and reached a resolution that some form of mathematics be made compulsory for the other two pathways that are not STEM,” Ogamba announced.

The Education CS noted that students pursuing the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) pathway will continue to study pure mathematics.

Meanwhile, learners in the Arts and Sports Science and Social Sciences pathways will take a simplified version of the subject.

“The STEM pathway will have pure Maths while the other two pathways will have a form of Maths so that we have Maths in all three pathways in senior school,” he added.

In the CBC system, unlike the previous 8-4-4 curriculum, where mathematics was mandatory, students were allowed to drop the subject depending on their chosen pathway.

The move sparked widespread debate among education stakeholders and the public, with some of the netizens arguing that the move to drop Maths as a mandatory subject could impact Kenya’s workforce.

The Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK) protested against the decision by the Ministry of Education on March 17.

“Mathematics, in particular, is the language of engineering and technology, underpinning design, optimisation, problem-solving, and data analysis in fields ranging from civil and electrical engineering to artificial intelligence and renewable energy,” the Institution stated.

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata, also observed that the move could have negative ramifications on intellectual and academic development.

“Not a good idea at all. Highly probable, Kenya might be the only country to do so. Hence, its effect is unknown and probably bad,” Kang’ata stated.

Also Read: Ministry Of Education Directs Parents To Register All Students On SHIF Before Reopening

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021