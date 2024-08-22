Connect with us

News

Ministry Of Education Directs Parents To Register All Students On SHIF Before Re-opening

By

Published

BELIO KIPSANG TALK

The Ministry of Education has directed parents to register their children under the newly established Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

In a memo, Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang said the registration should be done before the start of the third term.

The memo instructed regional and county education directors to ensure that parents comply with this directive.

“Registration of all Kenyans to the Social Health Insurance Fund commenced on the 1st of July 2024 as a key enabler towards the realization of our Universal Health Coverage.

“All School-going children are therefore required to register as dependents of their parents before school opening dates for 3rd term 2024,” read the memo in part.

Kipsang indicated that registration for SHIF can be done through sha.go.ke, 147# or afyangu.go.ke and a soft copy of the registration guide is available at www.sha.go.ke.

“The registration can be done through sha.go.ke, 147#, or afyangu.go.ke as per attached registration manual. A soft copy is also available on www.sha.go.ke. For any challenges during registration please contact Social Health Authority call center on 0800720601 or info@sha.go.ke,” the Bacid Education PS added.

The Social Health Insurance Act No. 16 of 2023, which came into effect on 22 November 2023, requires all Kenyans, including children, to register with SHIF.

This law aims to support the country’s Universal Health Coverage goals by ensuring that everyone has access to necessary health services.

The Ministry of Education has developed an enhanced benefit package for Edu Afya to be covered under the Social Health Insurance Fund.

Also Read: Standard Group To Lay Off Over 300 Staff Over Redundancy 

