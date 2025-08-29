Connect with us

Ministry of Education Disburses Ksh23 Billion To University, TVET Students

Education CS Julius Ogamba

The Ministry of Education has disbursed a total of Ksh23.16 billion in financial support to 802,159 University and TVET students across the country.

In a statement on Friday, Education CS Julius Ogamba said the Universities Fund has disbursed Ksh4.1 billion to public universities in scholarship support for students.

The Higher Education Loans Board, on the other hand, disbursed KSh19.06 billion, comprising KSh7.6 billion for tuition and KSh11.46 billion for student upkeep.

We are pleased to notify parents, guardians, university and TVET students that the Universities Fund and the Higher Education Loans Board have, as of today, disbursed a total of Ksh. 23.16 billion in financial support to 802,159 University and TVET students across the country.

“The Universities Fund has disbursed Ksh. 4.1 billion to public universities in scholarship support for students. The Higher Education Loans Board has disbursed KSh. 19.06 billion comprising Ksh. 7.6 billion for tuition and Ksh. 11.46 billion for student upkeep,” read the statement in part.

Ogamba noted that the upkeep funds are sent to students’ designated payment channels as they report to their respective institutions.

“Students are advised to check their Higher Education Funding portals to confirm the disbursement status,” Ogamba stated.

Further, the Education CS directed the University Fund and HELB to extend the deadline for first-year applicants to 14th September, 2025.

“To ensure that no student is left behind, the Universities Fund and the Higher Education Loans Board have been instructed to extend the deadline for first-year applicants to 14th September, 2025,” Ogamba added.

