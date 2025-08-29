Ministry of Education Disburses Ksh23 Billion To University, TVET Students

The Ministry of Education has disbursed a total of Ksh23.16 billion in financial support to 802,159 University and TVET students across the country.

In a statement on Friday, Education CS Julius Ogamba said the Universities Fund has disbursed Ksh4.1 billion to public universities in scholarship support for students.

The Higher Education Loans Board, on the other hand, disbursed KSh19.06 billion, comprising KSh7.6 billion for tuition and KSh11.46 billion for student upkeep.

Ogamba noted that the upkeep funds are sent to students’ designated payment channels as they report to their respective institutions.

“Students are advised to check their Higher Education Funding portals to confirm the disbursement status,” Ogamba stated.

Further, the Education CS directed the University Fund and HELB to extend the deadline for first-year applicants to 14th September, 2025.

