News

Ministry Of Education Disowns UoN VC Appointment as Academic Crisis Deepens

By

Published

Education CS Ogamba
KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: What was billed as a routine transition at Kenya’s top public university has erupted into a dramatic standoff, with the Ministry of Education publicly disowning the recent appointment of the University of Nairobi’s new Vice Chancellor Prof Ndemo. The bombshell has thrown the institution and the country’s higher education sector into turmoil.

Behind the scenes, sources reveal a murky power struggle laced with political interference, broken protocols, and deep-seated rivalries within government and academia. While the University Council moved swiftly to unveil the new VC, the ministry’s stunning silence—followed by its outright denial of involvement—has sparked a crisis of confidence and governance.

Students and faculty have taken to social media and campus forums to demand clarity and accountability, calling the process opaque and undemocratic. Tensions are rising, with many warning that the controversy could derail academic operations, damage the university’s international reputation, and destabilize key research and donor partnerships.

Opposition leaders have wasted no time in wading into the storm. Some have accused the government of orchestrating a hostile takeover of public universities to tighten ideological control and reward loyalists ahead of the 2027 election cycle as The university must not become a political playground and as a result it is an assault on academic independence.

As the Education Cabinet Secretary Ogamba scrambles to contain the fallout and distance the ministry from the debacle, Kenyans are left grappling with deeper questions: Who really holds the reins of power in our public institutions—and what price are we paying for the erosion of their autonomy?

The University of Nairobi, long considered a beacon of scholarly excellence and intellectual freedom, now finds itself at the center of a widening storm—one that could reshape the future of higher education in Kenya.

