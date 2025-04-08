Connect with us

Health

Ministry Of Health Announces Cholera Outbreak In 3 Counties

By

Published

GnrxjoeXAAAImyR

Aden Duale

The Ministry of Health has announced the outbreak of Cholera in  Migori, Kisumu, and Nairobi counties.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry said it has recorded a total of 97 cases, including six fatalities, from the three counties.

“The Ministry of Health wishes to confirm a cholera outbreak currently affecting parts of the country. Cholera is a highly infectious waterborne disease caused by a bacteria known as Vibrio cholera. The disease is contracted through consuming food or water contaminated with the bacteria,” read the statement in part.

Migori leads the pack with 53 reported cases and 1 death, with the affected sub-counties being Suna East, Suna West, Kuria East, and Kuria West.

Kisumu County reported 32 cases and 4 deaths in Nyando and Muhoroni sub-counties, while Nairobi County has confirmed 12 cases and 1 fatality, with outbreaks reported in Kasarani, Embakasi East, Embakasi Central, Roysambu, Kibra, and Dagoretti South.

Health CS Aden Duale noted that the Ministry has initiated several key interventions to contain the outbreak.

This includes surveillance involving active case search, contact tracing, and rapid response deployment at the national and county levels.

Duale also urged the public to follow strict hygiene practices: wash hands with soap, treat drinking water, avoid raw or undercooked food, and seek medical attention immediately if symptoms such as watery diarrhoea or vomiting occur.

“The Ministry of Health reassures the public that the country is adequately prepared to manage and contain this outbreak. We are on high alert in all Counties, surveillance activities have been stepped up, as well as intensified community awareness to ensure that any alerts are responded to in a timely manner. The Ministry remains committed to ensure that we safeguard the health of our communities, and that every Kenyan is protected from emerging public health threats,” said Duale.

