Ministry Of Health Confirms 2 New Mpox Cases

The Ministry of Health has confirmed two new cases of Mpox bringing the total number of reported cases to seven.

In a statement, the Ministry said the two new Mpox cases were confirmed from Makueni and Kajiado counties.

“The Ministry of Health wishes to report that two (2) new Mpox cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours from Makueni and Kajiado Counties respectively. bringing the total number of confirmed cases to seven (7),” read part of the statement.

The cases are distributed in Taita Taveta (1), Busia (1), Nairobi (1), Mombasa (1), Nakuru (1), Makueni (1) and Kajiado. No deaths have been reported among the confirmed Mpox cases.

“Sixty-one (61) contacts for the first five (5) cases were identified, listed, traced, and monitored and completed the recommended 21-day follow-up period. Only one (1) of the contacts tested positive for Mpox during the follow-up period. Contact tracing for the two newly confirmed cases is currently ongoing in the affected Counties,” the Ministry stated.

MOH also announced that in the last 24 hours, 16,033 travelers have been screened at Points of Entry (POEs), contributing to a cumulative total of 1,002,621 travelers screened across the 26 POEs since the outbreak began.

The National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) has tested 190 samples from 28 counties, with seven (7) testing positive, 178 negative, and five (5) samples currently being tested.

The Health Ministry urged Kenaysn to avoid close physical contact with infected individuals or persons showing symptoms of Mpox.

Members of the public were also asked not to touch items such as bedding or clothing that an infected individual has used and to limit the number of sexual partners to reduce the risk of exposure.

Further, the Ministry urged Kenyans to wash their hands regularly with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer to avoid contact with wild animals and refrain from consuming bushmeat.

