Ministry Of Health Confirms Fourth Mpox Case in Kenya

Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni has confirmed the 4th case of Mpox in the country.

In a statement on Saturday, Muthoni said the case was confirmed in Nakuru County and follows earlier detections in Taita Taveta, Busia, and Nairobi counties.

According to PS Muthoni, the National Public Health Lab has processed 90 samples with 4 testing positive for Mpox while 2 are pending confirmation.

The Health PS noted that 30 contacts are under follow-up in Busia, Mombasa, Nairobi, and Nakuru adding that 16,533 travelers have been screened at Points of Entry (PoEs) in the last 24 hours.

The fourth Mpox case comes a day after Health Director General Patrick Amoth confirmed the third case in Nairobi.

The 30-year-old female patient had a travel history to Uganda and has been put in an isolation unit in Nairobi and is in stable condition.

“The Ministry would like to inform the public of a third laboratory-confirmed case of the disease in Nairobi. The patient is a 30-year-old female with a history of travel to Uganda one week ago. She is currently in stable condition undergoing management in an isolation unit in Nairobi,” said the Health DG.

Amoth urged the public to remain calm and reassured them that the health system is fully equipped to deal with the disease.

“We wish to reassure the public that our healthcare facilities are fully prepared to diagnose and manage this disease and there is no need to panic. To reduce stigma and prevent the spread of the disease, we shall continue to share important information through our official social media accounts, the press, and other public health forums countrywide,” Amoth stated.

Further, he announced that Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) are in place to assist affected counties with thorough investigations and appropriate responses to any new cases.

