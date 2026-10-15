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Ministry of Health Denies Switching Off Murang’a’s Afya Ke System

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

The Ministry of Health has denied claims that it switched off the Afya Ke digital health system in Murang’a County.

In a statement sent to the newsrooms on Thursday, October 15, the ministry said it neither owns nor manages the platform.

The ministry maintained that the system was a private arrangement between the Murang’a County Government and its developers.

“To set the record straight, the Ministry of Health has not switched off the Afya Ke system. The Ministry neither owns, controls, nor manages the system, nor does it have the source code, contrary to the allegations.

“The system is a private arrangement between the County Government of Murang’a and its developers,” read the statement in part.

The Ministry of Health also dismissed claims that the Digital Health Agency (DHA) had refused to certify the system, explaining that neither the developers nor the Murang’a County Government had submitted an application for certification.

MoH urged Murang’a Governor Inrungu Kang’ata to refrain from making statements that could mislead the public and create unnecessary concern among residents and healthcare stakeholders.

The Governor should therefore refrain from making misleading statements that could misinform the public and cause unnecessary concern among residents and healthcare stakeholders,” the ministry said. 

Despite the dispute surrounding the digital platform, the Ministry assured residents that beneficiaries of the Social Health Authority (SHA) in Murang’a would continue accessing healthcare services without interruption through the established SHA systems.

We wish to assure the public that all Social Health Authority (SHA) beneficiaries in Murang’a will continue to access healthcare services without interruption via the established SHA systems,” the statement added. 

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