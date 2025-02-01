Ministry of Health Issues Alert After Ebola Outbreak in Uganda

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has issued an advisory after the outbreak of the deadly Ebola disease in neighboring Uganda.

In a statement, the Ministry said it was on high alert over the outbreak given the proximity between Kenya and Uganda.

MOH expressed its commitment to safeguarding Kenyans adding that surveillance measures would be put in place at all points of entry.

“In view of this, we would like to assure the public that the Ministry of Health remains committed to protecting the health and safety of all Kenyans. Consequently, a rapid assessment of the country’s capacity to respond to a similar outbreak is underway, shortly after which a comprehensive plan will be developed to guide countrywide preparedness and response activities for Ebola. As a precautionary measure, surveillance systems have been enhanced in all counties and points of entry,” read part of the statement.

According to the Ministry, the transmission of Ebola can occur following close contact with both Ebola virus-infected humans or animals and animal products.

The disease spreads amongst people via direct contact (through broken skin or mucous membranes), blood, secretions, organs, or other body fluids of infected people, and with surfaces and materials such as beddings and clothing contaminated with infected fluids.

MOH called on Kenyans showing symptoms of Ebola to immediately visit a health facility for immediate medical care.

At the same time, Kenyans were warned to be aware of a number of safety precautions in their handling of sick people.

“Do not treat patients at home. If you or someone in your family or community has symptoms of EVD, seek immediate medical assistance from health facilities with qualified health professionals for safe and appropriate care,” the Ministry stated.

Further, the Health Ministry cautioned members of the public against contact with live and dead wild animals, including meat, feces, and body fluids.

