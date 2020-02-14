Ministry of Health Officials at Afya House were “Duped” into signing Medical Equipment lease contract

KDRTV-Multi Billion Medical Equipment Contract Probe in the Ministry of Health Kenya proving difficult as details of the contract are tabled before the Senate Health Committee.

Scandal after Scandal has engulfed the Ministry of Health as details now emerge of shady deals between the Ministry of Health and Contractors on the Medical equipment lease scheme a flagship project by the Jubilee Government now turning to haunt it back as corruption maybe the in the play because due process of procurement was not followed and the Attorney General’s office was not involved in executing the contract.

The Ministry of Health made contracts with Foreign and local Medical Equipment Companies suppliers without involving the Attorney General’s Office a serious breach which the Kenyan Government and tax payers are poised to lose if the contracts are cancelled.

The Attorney General through the Solicitor General Ken Ogeto, while appearing before the senate Committee on Health were at pains to explain the lease of the equipment by the Ministry of Health which was also done without following the Government’s procurement laws.

The Attorney General’s office washed its hands on the deal and claimed that it was not consulted when the deal was signed between the Contractors and the Ministry of Health Officials. Mr.Ken Ogeto said that there’s a very serious problem in the Ministry of Health calling it a Skunk’s smell that will be felt and shared by all Kenyans.

The Ministry of health signed the contract which is completely skewed towards the Government and it’s almost impossible to cancel or reverse the contract because the suppliers will rush to court and the Government compelled to pay for the remainder of the time of the contract.

This is coming in the backdrop of complains by the senate committee and Kenyans complaining that the contracts or lease is not giving the Kenyans their value for money which also culminated to the redeployment of the Cabinet secretary of Health, Ms Cecil Kariuki by President Kenyatta in his Mini-Cabinet reshuffle.

