Ministry of Health Responds to Claims of Exported Donated Blood Products

The Ministry of Health has dismissed claims that Kenya exports donated human blood and blood products

In a statement on Thursday, May 7, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale termed the allegations circulating online as misleading.

Duale said the claims originated from a report published on the World Integrated Trade Solutions (WITS) website regarding Kenya’s exports of Human and animal blood, microbial cultures in 2024.

The Health CS clarified that the referenced category is a universal trade classification that covers a wide range of pharmaceutical, laboratory, diagnostic, research, and biological products, including vaccines, toxins, antisera, microbial cultures, and other blood-derived products.

“The referenced category of ‘Human and animal blood’ in the report is a universal trade classification that includes, among other substances, vaccines, toxins, antisera, and other blood-derived products, microbial cultures, and similar products.

“This classification is a broad customs category covering a wide range of pharmaceutical, laboratory, diagnostic, research, and biological products. Importantly, this classification does not include donated blood collected for transfusion services,” read the statement in part.

CS Duale also explained that the statistics cited in the report include imported products handled by multinational companies operating regional supply and logistics hubs in Kenya before redistributing them across the East African region.

He maintained that Kenya does not export donated blood or blood components for the manufacture of blood-derived products abroad.

“The Ministry of Health does not export any donated blood or components of blood for purposes of manufacturing blood-derived products in a foreign country,” Duale said.

Further, the Health CS noted that Kenya does not manufacture antisera used in blood grouping and laboratory diagnostics or plasma-derived products such as clotting factors, albumin, and immunoglobulins.

He disclosed that Kenya imports all such blood products used within the country from internationally accredited manufacturers.

“The said report and similar reports of trade flows through Kenya should be interpreted with caution to avoid circulating misleading information. In this regard, the public is requested to get the right information from the Ministry of Health,” CS Duale added.