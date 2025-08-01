Ministry of Health Reveals Number of People Who Have Died Since Mpox Broke Out

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that 5 people have died since the outbreak of Mpox in July 2024.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, in a statement, said a total of 314 cases have been reported across 22 counties since the disease broke out.

He said that 33 cases are currently admitted across various hospitals countrywide, 54 cases are under home-based isolation, while 222 other cases have fully recovered.

“A total of 33 cases are currently admitted in various facilities across the country, while 54 cases are under home-based isolation and care.

“Further, 222 cases have fully recovered. Unfortunately, five (5) cases have succumbed to the disease since the onset of the outbreak (Case fatality rate: 1.6%),” Duale stated.

The cases have been reported in Mombasa (146), Busia (63), and Nakuru (21), Kilifi (19), Nairobi (17), Makueni (13), Taita Taveta (5), Uasin Gishu (5), Bungoma (4), Kajiado (3), Kakamega (3), Kiambu (3), Kericho (2), Machakos (2), Migori (1), Kisii (1), Kirinyaga (1), Isiolo (1), Kitui (1), Narok (1), Baringo (1), and Trans-Nzoia (1).

Four new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, three in Mombasa and one in Nairobi, highlighting continued transmission in urban areas.

Over 4.7 million travelers have been screened at border points, and 905 samples have been tested at designated laboratories, yielding a 34.6% positivity rate.

Samples drawn from suspected cases are tested at our National Public Health Laboratories (NPHL) and other partner laboratories.

The public has also been advised to adhere to several preventive measures, such as avoiding close contact with confirmed or suspected cases of monkeypox and not sharing personal items.