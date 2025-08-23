Ministry of Transport Reveals 3 Main Causes of Road Accidents

The Ministry of Transport has issued comprehensive safety directives to all motorists following a surge in road accidents.

In a statement on Friday, Transport CS Davis Chirchir said the Ministry has received the Crash Investigation Reports following the deadly accidents that occurred along major highways in the Month of August.

According to CS Chirchir, the reports underscore the urgent need for coordinated efforts among all stakeholders in the Road Transport Sector to reduce and ultimately prevent fatalities on our roads.

He noted that the majority of road crashes are a result of road infrastructure, driver behaviour, and mechanical conditions of vehicles.

“The findings highlight three critical contributors to road crashes and fatalities: Road Infrastructure, Driver Behavior, and the Mechanical Condition of Vehicles,” said the Transport CS.

In response to the report, CS Chirchir said the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and other road agencies have begun implementing several key recommendations, including the treatment and improvement of hazardous road sections, enhanced surveillance of KS 372:2019 (the Kenya Standard through vehicle inspection process), and compliance and continued efforts in road user education and law enforcement.

The Transport CS directed drivers and motorcyclists to ensure their vehicles are properly maintained and appropriately licensed and to exercise caution on roads, particularly around children’s crossing areas.

“To this end, and as schools reopen nationwide, drivers and motorcyclists are asked to ensure their vehicles are well maintained and appropriately licensed to operate, be cautious on the road and especially of children crossing roads, refrain from honking, drive slowly, and maintain safe speeds around educational institutions,” he stated.

Further, Chirchir asked pedestrians to be very careful near roads and to always use designated crossings, avoid distractions such as phones, and make eye contact with drivers before crossing the road.