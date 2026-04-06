Minor Rescued as Police Arrest 56-year-old Suspected Child Traficker

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a 56-year-old man in connection with child trafficking.

The suspect was apprehended in Kiminini, Trans Nzoia County, following a tip-off from members of the public.

According to the DCI, the suspect was seen at Nyamira Village in the company of a 10-year-old boy

“Acting on a tip-off from members of the public, the officers responded to reports of an unfamiliar man seen at Nyamira Village in the company of a young boy.

“Upon arrival, detectives found the suspect, identified as Gilbert Nyabuto, in the company of a 10-year-old boy,” read the DCI report.

The suspect allegedly introduced himself as a ‘Deputy Commissioner’ with the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and presented an identification document bearing that rank and an accompanying service number.

However, a search conducted on a backpack in his possession revealed assorted academic documents belonging to different individuals, as well as blank fake Kenya Defence Forces calling letters, raising suspicion over his activities.

When questioned about the child, the suspect claimed he was assisting him to secure accommodation. Both the suspect and the minor were escorted to Kiminini Police Station for further processing.

The child was later positively identified by his mother, who hails from the Salona area, and has since been safely reunited with her.

The suspect is currently in custody as detectives pursue further investigations to establish the full extent of his activities, including possible offences of impersonation and fraud.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) reiterates its commitment to safeguarding the public from criminal elements and commends members of the public for timely reporting that led to the arrest and rescue of the minor,” DCI stated.