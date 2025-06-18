Connect with us

‘Miracle Babies’ Preacher Gilbert Deya Dies in Kisumu Highway Accident

KDRTV News – Kisumu: Bishop Gilbert Deya, the renowned and controversial televangelist, has died following a tragic multi-vehicle road accident on Tuesday evening, June 18, 2025, at Namba Kapiyo along the Kisumu–Bondo highway.

The crash, which also left 15 Moi University students seriously injured and 15 others with minor injuries, involved Deya’s Toyota Noah, a Moi University bus, and a Siaya County Government Toyota Fortuner.

According to Nyanza Regional Traffic Enforcement Officer Peter Maina, Deya, 72, was driving his Toyota Noah from Kisian towards Bondo when he reportedly lost control of his vehicle, turning into the path of the oncoming university bus.

In an attempt to avoid a head-on collision, the bus driver diverted, causing the bus to overturn. Deya’s vehicle then collided with the county government car.

Deya died on the spot, and his body was taken to Kombewa Sub-County Hospital mortuary. Two female passengers in his vehicle, including his wife, sustained minor injuries.

The Moi University bus was ferrying students, 13 of whom sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu for specialized treatment, while others received care at Kombewa Sub-County Hospital.

Siaya County Executive Committee Member for Roads, George Nying’iro, and his driver, who were in the county government vehicle, also sustained minor injuries.

Deya rose to national and international prominence in the early 2000s for his controversial “miracle babies” ministry, claiming he could help infertile women conceive through prayer.

However, his ministry faced intense scrutiny and legal battles after investigations linked him to child trafficking.

He was extradited from the UK to Kenya in 2017 to face charges, but was acquitted in July 2023 due to insufficient evidence.

Police have now launched a full investigation into the cause of the accident.

