Missed the KMTC Deadline? KUCCPS Reopens Portal for September Intake

Students who missed out on applying to the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) for the September 2026 intake now have another shot, after the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) reopened applications for selected certificate and diploma programmes with remaining vacancies.

The initial application window, which ran from July 24 to August 11, had listed 34 KMTC programmes comprising 24 diploma and 10 certificate courses. With some slots still unfilled, KMTC announced on Monday that the portal was open again for eligible applicants.

“KUCCPS has reopened applications for selected KMTC courses with available vacancies for the September 2026 intake. If you missed the earlier application window, this is another opportunity to begin your journey towards a career in healthcare,” the college said in its notice.

The reopened certificate courses include Community Health Assistant, Emergency Medical Technician, Health Insurance Management, Health Records and Information Technology, Mortuary Science, Nutrition and Dietetics, Orthopaedic Trauma Medicine, and Public Health.

On the diploma side, available programmes include Community Health, Health Counselling, Health Records and Information Technology, Medical Engineering, Medical Laboratory Sciences, Medical Social Work, Nutrition and Dietetics, Occupational Therapy, Optometry, Orthopaedic Technology, Physiotherapy, Public Health, Radiography and Imaging, and Speech and Language Therapy.

All the listed programmes fall under the Health Sciences and Related cluster, an area KMTC has long relied on to feed Kenya’s hospitals and primary healthcare facilities with trained personnel.

To apply, prospective students are advised to log into the KUCCPS student portal, search for the available KMTC programmes, and submit their applications through the designated platform. Those who already have an account do not need to register afresh; they can simply log in using their existing details, or use the “Forgot email/Forgot password?” option if needed. Applicants have also been reminded to confirm they meet the minimum qualifications for their preferred course before applying.

Separately, KMTC said applications for its Higher Diploma courses remain open through the college’s own admissions portal, targeting qualified healthcare professionals looking to advance their training. That application route is distinct from the KUCCPS process and is meant for those already working in the health sector.

With Kenya’s health system continuing to face pressure for more trained middle-level workers, the fresh window offers another route in for students determined to build a career in healthcare before the September intake begins.