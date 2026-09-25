Missing Activist Boniface Muteti Found Injured in Lukenya After Four-Day Disappearance

Human rights activist Boniface Muteti Mulinge was found alive and injured in Lukenya, Machakos County, four days after he went missing following protests in Nairobi.

Muteti was reportedly found at around 3am on Friday, September 25, after allegedly being dumped in the Lukenya area. Human rights official Hussein Khalid said the activist was weak, disoriented and injured when he was found.

According to reports, Muteti walked for a long distance before reaching a petrol station, where a Good Samaritan helped him contact his brother. He was later taken to Sanel Hospital in the Mlolongo area for treatment.

Muteti had gone missing on September 21 after participating in demonstrations in Nairobi linked to calls for the release of detained Ugandan opposition figures, including opposition leader Kizza Besigye.

His disappearance prompted concern from his family and human rights organisations, with the matter eventually reaching the Milimani Law Courts. Francis Awino filed an application seeking orders requiring the police and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to account for Muteti’s whereabouts.

The application followed reports that Muteti had told people close to him that he had been arrested shortly before communication with him stopped. His phone later became unreachable.

The court application sought records relating to his alleged arrest, custody, transfer, release or processing, including Occurrence Book entries, station diary records and custody records.

After his recovery, Muteti gave an account of what he said happened to him. Speaking from hospital, he alleged that the people who took him had been following him from his home and questioned him about his activism.

“Those people were following me from the house. It’s not the first time,” Muteti said.

He also said his alleged abductors asked him several questions during the ordeal.

“They had so many questions, so it’s hard to know the specific reason. They abducted me and would ask me, ‘Kwa nini nimekuwa nasumbua?’” he said.

Police had not immediately issued a public statement explaining the circumstances surrounding Muteti’s disappearance and subsequent discovery.

Meanwhile, civil society representatives called for investigations into the incident. Khalid also said activist Collins Otieno remained missing and urged that his whereabouts be established and that any allegations against him be handled through due process.