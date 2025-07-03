Missing Blogger Ndiangui Kinyangia Appears from Hiding Cites Death Threats

After more than ten days of anxious searching and widespread public protest, prominent blogger and activist Ndiangui Kinyagia has noticeably resurfaced, presenting himself at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi today, July 3, 2025. His appearance follows a revelation to his family that he had been in hiding, fearing for his life from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Kinyagia’s family lawyer, Wahome Thuku, confirmed that the activist, who went missing on Saturday, June 21, reached out to a family member on Tuesday evening, assuring them he was alive and well. Thuku stated that Kinyagia had gone into hiding after receiving information that DCI officers were pursuing him over unspecified criminal allegations.

This development comes amidst intense pressure on law enforcement, with the High Court, led by Justice Chacha Mwita, having ordered Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and DCI boss Mohammed Amin to produce Kinyagia in court, “dead or alive”.

The DCI had previously denied holding Kinyagia, though Amin admitted his officers had searched the activist’s home and recovered electronic items, describing Kinyagia as a “person of interest” due to his alleged publishing of “inflammatory material” related to the June 25 protests.

Kinyagia is known for his online activism, particularly for publicizing the Generation Z protest movement and its itinerary. His disappearance had ignited massive outcry from human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), who demanded his unconditional release and filed a habeas corpus application.

Kinyagia’s decision to present himself in court, accompanied by lawyers Martha Karua, Babu Owino, and Kibe Mungai, highlights his willingness to cooperate, provided his safety and security are guaranteed.

His mother’s emotional reunion with him at the courts highlighted the relief felt by his family after days of uncertainty.

This case has drawn significant attention to concerns over arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances in Kenya, particularly in the context of recent protests.