Missing City Lawyer Abshir Abdi Found Alive After 12 Days

Missing Nairobi lawyer Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi has been found alive after 12 days, bringing a major breakthrough in a disappearance that sparked protests by lawyers and renewed calls for accountability from security agencies.

Abdi’s family confirmed his reappearance on Thursday, November 12, 2026, after his brother, Zachary Abshir, received a telephone call from an unknown number and recognised the caller as his missing brother.

According to Zachary, Abdi told him that he had been dumped somewhere in Marsabit County. He immediately advised him to report to the nearest police station as the family sought to establish his exact location and ensure his safety.

The development came hours after the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Charles Kanjama said the organisation had received reports that the lawyer had been found alive, although the information was initially awaiting verification.

Earlier reports had indicated that Abdi was found in a thicket in Isiolo County. However, his brother’s account placed his location in Marsabit County.

Kanjama maintained that the LSK would continue pursuing justice over the disappearance, including establishing the circumstances surrounding the incident and ensuring those responsible are held accountable.

The lawyer went missing after he was reportedly abducted by armed, masked men along Muchai Road, off Ngong Road, on November 1. CCTV footage cited in earlier reports showed his vehicle being pursued before crashing into a drainage channel, after which he was bundled into a black SUV.

His friend, Ayub Mohamud Maalim, also disappeared around the same time.

The disappearance triggered protests by lawyers and human rights activists, who demanded answers from security agencies. The LSK also filed a habeas corpus application seeking to compel authorities to disclose Abdi’s whereabouts.

The High Court had summoned senior police officials over the case, while the Makadara Law Courts magistrate summoned five individuals, including officers from the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit, National Intelligence Service and military intelligence, over alleged involvement in the disappearance.

Amnesty International Kenya called for a prompt, independent and impartial investigation, saying authorities must establish what happened during the 12 days Abdi was missing and hold those responsible to account.

The lawyer’s return marks a significant development in the case, but questions surrounding his alleged abduction and the whereabouts and safety of his companion remain.