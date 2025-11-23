Missing University Student Found Mutilated in Kirinyaga Coffee Plantation

The body of the Jackline Wanguia, 22-year-old, who attended an institution in Embu, was discovered on Sunday morning, November 23, by residents in a coffee plantation.

Family members, who confirmed learning of her death, described the scene as horrifying. The victim had vanished on Sunday, November 16, after going shopping in Kiamutugu Town.

Reports from residents who found the body indicate severe mutilation, with the remains reportedly destroyed with acid and missing both arms and the head.

This gruesome discovery bears a chilling resemblance to another recent incident in Kirinyaga County, where a man’s body was found in Njukiine Forest with hands chopped off and the head dipped in acid.

Gichugu sub-county police commander Edward Ndiragu confirmed that in that case, police were unable to positively identify the victim due to the disfigurement and severed hands, labeling the body as “John Doe.”

This tragic event adds to a growing list of campus killings that have exposed a dark pattern of violence, particularly femicide, in Kenyan universities.

Another Kirinyaga University student, Dennis Oduor Otieno, also known for his lavish lifestyle, died under mysterious circumstances in October 2024.

The incident also follows the discovery of Seth Nyakio Njeri, a 23-year-old university student whose body was found in Thika with visible marks around her neck, suggesting strangulation.

Criminologist Stephen Amimo has identified universities as increasingly vulnerable spaces where students face heightened risk of criminal activity, noting that female students are particularly susceptible to crimes of passion.

Kirinyaga County itself ranks as the third-hottest crime spot in Kenya, according to a 2021 report by the National Police Service.

Investigations into this latest horrific murder are ongoing as authorities work to identify the victim and apprehend those responsible for this heinous act.