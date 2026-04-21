Mission Accomplished: Last Contingent of Kenyan Police Returns from Haiti

Kenya has officially concluded its role in the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti following the return of the final contingent of 150 police officers, bringing to a close an 18-month international deployment aimed at restoring order in the Caribbean nation.

The officers arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Tuesday evening to a warm reception led by Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, National Security Advisor Joseph Boinett, and Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat. The team was under the command of Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service, Gilbert Masengeli, who had also conducted high-level engagements with Haitian authorities prior to their departure.

Kenya had deployed approximately 980 officers in phases since 2024, following approval by the United Nations Security Council. The mission primarily focused on stabilising Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, which had been heavily affected by armed gang control and widespread insecurity. According to the National Police Service (NPS), the returning officers are part of a structured drawdown that has seen previous contingents arrive in December 2025 and March 2026. In total, over 650 officers had already returned before the latest group, signalling the gradual winding down of Kenya’s frontline role.

Officials consistently praised the officers for their discipline and resilience in a highly volatile environment. “In a foreign land, under difficult and often dangerous conditions… they upheld the highest standards of professionalism, discipline and courage, flying the Kenyan flag with distinction,” said Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo in an earlier statement.

During the mission, Kenyan officers played a central role in supporting the Haitian National Police to combat gang violence, secure critical infrastructure such as airports and road networks, and facilitate humanitarian operations. They also contributed to capacity-building efforts aimed at strengthening local security institutions.

However, the withdrawal has not been without challenges. Reports from Haiti indicated that some civilians attempted to block the departure of Kenyan officers, fearing that their exit could expose communities to renewed gang attacks. In some instances, security teams were forced to use helicopters to evacuate personnel from volatile areas. The MSS mission is now transitioning into a new United Nations-backed framework known as the Gang Suppression Force (GSF), expected to comprise up to 5,500 personnel from multiple countries. The new force will continue efforts to neutralise gangs and stabilise the country.

As the mission concludes, Kenyan authorities maintain that the experience gained will strengthen domestic policing. The National Police Service also honoured officers who lost their lives during the deployment, reaffirming its commitment to support their families.

Kenya has pledged to continue supporting Haiti through international partnerships, even as its direct deployment under the MSS mission comes to an end.