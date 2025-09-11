MMU Student in Kemunto Murder Case Declared Unfit for Trial

Multimedia University student Eric Mutinda Philip has once again pleaded not guilty to the murder of his fellow student, Sylvia Kemunto. The plea, entered on Thursday, following a fresh mental assessment that confirmed Mutinda’s fitness to stand trial.

Mutinda was initially arraigned in April 2025, but his initial plea was nullified after a mental examination raised concerns about his capacity to participate in the proceedings. Reports from Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital had initially declared him mentally unstable, noting his low tone and pitch, and an unreliable history due to the absence of a relative to provide corroborative information. Kibera High Court Judge Diana Kavedza had ordered a re-evaluation, emphasizing the need for a relative to accompany him to provide key background details.

The court heard on Thursday that the updated mental assessment confirmed Mutinda is now fit to face trial. His lawyer, Johnstone Jnr, confirmed receipt of all necessary case documents, signaling the defense’s readiness for the upcoming proceedings.

The tragic death of Sylvia Kemunto, a first-year Mass Communication and Computer Science student, occurred on March 30. According to Mutinda’s own statements to police, he visited Kemunto’s hostel room, where he allegedly attempted to make romantic advances that she rejected. A heated argument escalated into a physical altercation, during which Mutinda claimed he pushed Kemunto against a wall, causing her to hit her head, collapse, and lose consciousness. Realizing she had died, Mutinda reportedly panicked and attempted to conceal his actions.

Chilling details emerged from the investigation, revealing that Mutinda allegedly placed Kemunto’s lifeless body into a large suitcase, which he initially stored in his own room. He later transferred the body to a water tank on the rooftop of one of the university’s hostels in a desperate attempt to hide the crime. The gruesome discovery of Kemunto’s decomposing body occurred on April 2, after students and staff reported a foul smell emanating from Block E. An autopsy later revealed that Kemunto was strangled and sustained head injuries from a blunt object, with defensive wounds suggesting a struggle.

The police investigation also uncovered witness accounts of Mutinda dragging a suitcase from Kemunto’s room, and his roommate noticing the suitcase in their shared room before it disappeared. Kemunto’s mother, Triza Kwamboka, had reported her daughter missing after failing to contact her, and had previously expressed concerns about harassment from a fellow student. Mutinda surrendered to authorities in Mtito Andei after fleeing to his rural home.

The court has scheduled the hearing for January 26, 2026, with at least 17 witnesses expected to testify. Four witnesses are slated to take the stand on the first hearing date. The defense’s request for a review of Mutinda’s cash bail terms was declined, with the court stating that no witnesses had yet testified.

Earlier, the court had refused to release Mutinda on bail, following strong opposition from lawyers representing the victim’s family.