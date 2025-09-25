Mob Kills Two Suspected Robbers on Kericho-Kisumu Highway

Deadly incident unfolded on Thursday along the Kapsoit–Kipsitet stretch of the Kericho–Kisumu Highway, where two suspected armed robbers were lynched by an enraged mob before their getaway vehicle was torched. Authorities also recovered nearly Ksh1 million in cash from the scene, sparking further intrigue around the case.

According to Kaitui Location Chief Philip Kemboi, the suspects had been linked to the theft of a boda-boda motorcycle in the area two weeks earlier. On the day of the incident, boda-boda operators spotted one of the suspects traveling with two accomplices in a saloon car headed toward Kapsoit.

“When they realized they were being followed, the suspects made a U-turn and sped off, but our boda-boda operators had already mobilized and blocked the highway,” Kemboi explained. “After a tyre burst near Kaitui Bridge, they abandoned the vehicle and fled into a sugarcane plantation.”

Residents managed to corner two of the suspects, who were then attacked with crude weapons, leading to their deaths on the spot. The third suspect, believed to have been armed, shot and injured one pursuer before escaping deeper into the plantation. Police are currently hunting for him.

The suspects’ car was reduced to a shell after it was set ablaze by the mob. The cash discovered in the vehicle is raising questions about its source and intended use. “We are tired of criminals terrorizing our businesses,” said one local trader who asked not to be named. “This was a message that we will not tolerate such acts anymore.”

Investigations are ongoing to establish the identity of the deceased suspects, track down their escaped accomplice, and trace the origins of the recovered money.