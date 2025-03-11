Connect with us

Modernization Of Bomas of Kenya To Begin in 2 Weeks- President Ruto

File image of President William Ruto

President William Ruto has announced that the modernization of the Bomas of Kenya will begin in two weeks.

Speaking on Tuesday during a Cabinet meeting Ruto stated that the development will include the construction of the Bomas International Convention Complex.

The Head of State also said the modernization of Bomas would position the Convention Complex as a premier destination for global events.

“The President announced that construction of the Bomas International Convention Complex will begin in two weeks, marking a major milestone in the government’s plan to transform the facility into a world-class conferencing hub.”

“The project aims to redefine the look, feel, and purpose of Bomas, positioning it as a premier destination for global events,” a despatch from State House read in part.

The announcement comes days after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua claimed that the government had approved the sale of Bomas and he was the only one who opposed the selling of the heritage site to a private individual.

“I was the only one who stood up and said that Bomas of Kenya is a national heritage and we cannot sell it. It has been sold to a Turkish national who is a business partner of a very senior person in this government, you all know him. That Bomas is gone,” he said on Sunday.

Culture, Arts and Heritage Principal Secretary Ummi Bashir refuted the claims on Monday stating that the famous national heritage site had not been sold to anyone.

“I am therefore shocked by the allegations made by the former Deputy President with regard with the sale of Bomas of Kenya to a Turkish national. The State Department for Culture, the Arts and Heritage stands to categorically refute this allegation. Bomas of Kenya has not been sold to anyone,” PS Bashir said.

She went on to say the upgrading Bomas was approved by the Cabinet as part of a plan to refurbish and upgrade the existing facilities.

“The idea of refurbishing and upgrading Bomas of Kenya is not new and has been in consideration for the past 10 years. Nevertheless, it is the current administration that has given impetus to its actualisation,” PS Bashir stated.

