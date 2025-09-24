Mogadishu City Club Issues Apology After Videos of Fans Disrespecting Kenyan Flag

Mogadishu City Club has issued an apology after videos of fans desecrating the Kenyan flag went viral online.

In a statement on Wednesday, September 24, Mogadishu City Club distanced itself from the behaviour, condemning it as unacceptable.

The incident occurred during their CAF Champions League preliminary round match against Kenya Police FC at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday, September 20.

“During the CAF Champions League first leg match held on September 20, 2025 between Mogadishu City Club (MCC) and Kenya Police FC, an unfortunate incident occurred in which a few young fans were seen disrespecting the Kenyan national flag,” read part of the statement.

The Somali club expressed regret over the incident and issued an apology to the Kenyan government and the public.

“On behalf of the Mogadishu City Club, we strongly condemn this act and extend our deepest apologies to the Government and People of Kenya. Such behavior has no place in football or in the spirit of friendship and sportsmanship that this competition represents,” the club stated.

Further, MCC offered full support for any appropriate action by the Kenyan authorities against those involved in the Saturday incident.

“We fully support any appropriate action by the Kenyan authorities against those involved. We also urge our fans, especially the younger generation (Gen Z), to always respect all nations, their flags, and their people,” MCC added.

In the viral videos, two Mogadishu City FC supporters are captured kicking and trampling on the Kenyan flag at the Nyayo Stadium.

Another video captures a Mogadishu fan, dressed in a traditional Somali sarong wrap, walking up to a Kenya Police FC supporter, snatching his Kenyan flag, and casually tossing it to the ground.

The act drew widespread condemnation and sparked outrage among Kenyan football fans and the general public online.

Meanwhile, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has confirmed that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched investigations into the incident.