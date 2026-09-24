Moi University Bans Mini Skirts, Ripped Jeans and Crocs in New Student Dress Code

Moi University has introduced a new dress code for students, banning mini skirts, ripped jeans, skin-tight trousers, transparent clothing, Crocs and other outfits deemed inappropriate on campus.

The directive was issued through an internal memo dated September 22, 2026, by Dean of Students Alice Mutai, who instructed students to dress in “modest and appropriate attire” while within the university.

The university said it had observed what it described as indecent dressing among some students and reminded them of provisions under Article 3.1.1 of the rules and regulations governing student conduct and discipline.

“I wish to bring to your attention Article 3.1.1 a, c, d and e of the rules and regulations governing the conduct and discipline of students,” the memo read in part.

“Students are expected to dress decently in modest and appropriate attire. However, we have observed and noted with concern the indecent dressing by some of you,” it added.

Under the new guidelines, students are prohibited from wearing micro and mini skirts, skin-tight trousers, ragged, torn or ripped jeans, cropped blouses and cropped T-shirts. Low-cut blouses and dresses, micro shorts and transparent clothing are also banned.

The rules further prohibit off-shoulder outfits, sleeveless T-shirts that expose bra straps, clothing that exposes the chest, sagging trousers and T-shirts carrying obscene writings.

The restrictions also extend to footwear. Moi University has warned students against wearing slippers, Crocs and plastic shoes, saying they do not qualify as official footwear.

“Slippers, crocs and all plastic shoes are NOT official wear and should not be worn in the University,” the memo states.

Students who fail to comply risk disciplinary action under the university’s rules governing student conduct.

“All students should desist from inappropriate dressing while at the University as this may result in disciplinary action,” Mutai stated.

The university has also directed its staff not to serve students who report to offices dressed inappropriately, instead requiring them to comply with the prescribed dress standards before receiving services.

Moi University joins other Kenyan universities that have introduced or reinforced dress and grooming rules. The University of Eldoret introduced similar guidelines in January 2023, while Kenya Methodist University has regulations covering issues including hairstyles, earrings, tops exposing the navel and skirts above the knee.