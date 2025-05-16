Moi University Staffs Fired Despite Court Order

KDRTV NEWS – Moi University: The University Academic Staff Union (UASU) has taken Moi University to court in a dramatic attempt to stop the mass firing of nearly 900 staff members. The union is accusing the institution of violating a standing court order and acting in bad faith after it issued redundancy letters to academic, administrative, and subordinate workers without completing the legally mandated consultation process.

The controversial layoffs were communicated through letters signed by Acting Vice Chancellor Kiplagat Kotut, citing financial constraints as the driving force behind the drastic move. The affected staff were blindsided on May 14, with many expressing feelings of betrayal and disbelief. “They kept telling us consultations were ongoing, only to hand us letters out of the blue. We were not prepared for this,” one of the affected employees stated.

Jeremiah Ojuki, UASU’s Secretary at Moi University, has been at the forefront of the legal challenge. Speaking outside the Employment and Labour Relations Court, Ojuki condemned the administration’s actions, pointing out that a court directive had clearly instructed the university to hold structured talks with the union and report back by May 28. “They simply ignored the court’s orders and went ahead with the layoffs. That’s not just illegal—it’s disrespectful to the workers and the law,” Ojuki stated.

While the university claims the layoffs are part of a broader financial sustainability plan, UASU maintains that due process must be followed. Ojuki emphasized that the union is not opposed to necessary restructuring but insists that workers’ rights and dignity must come first.

The letters, which offer severance packages, notice pay, and compensation for accumulated leave, do little to soothe the anxiety and uncertainty now gripping hundreds of workers. Most have served the university for years, and the sudden layoffs have left many wondering how they’ll support their families.

Beyond the court battle, the crisis has reignited scrutiny of Moi University’s financial management. Critics argue that years of poor planning, overspending, and lack of accountability have led to the current budget shortfall. The union is now calling on the government to step in and support public universities facing similar financial pressure, while also demanding an audit of Moi University’s financial practices.

“This is not just about money. It’s about fairness, transparency, and respecting the law,” said Ojuki. As the legal battle unfolds, the spotlight remains firmly on Moi University’s leadership and the future of hundreds of its workers hangs in the balance.