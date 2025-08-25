Moi University Lecturers, Reject Council Offer Over Unpaid Salaries and Pensions

Moi University finds itself in a deepening crisis as lecturers, under the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU), have unequivocally rejected the university management’s latest offer, vowing to continue their strike that has now entered its second week. The industrial action, which commenced on August 20, 2025, stems from a litany of unresolved demands, including delayed June and July 2025 salaries, unremitted pension contributions, and the university’s alleged failure to implement previously signed agreements.

Wegesa Busolo, UASU branch secretary at Moi University, confirmed the breakdown in negotiations with Vice Chancellor Professor Kiplagat Kotut’s team, stating, “The management summoned us for what they said was consultation, but at the meeting in Nairobi, we could not agree on what they were offering for us to call off the strike.”

Busolo highlighted the significant financial demands, cumulatively amounting to over Sh9 billion, with Sh5 billion specifically allocated for the pension scheme. He lamented the dire situation faced by retiring staff, noting, “The university has failed to remit our pension money for many years, and now many of our staff are retiring without any benefits.”

The sentiment was supported by Linda Khaemba, UASU Vice Chairperson at Moi University, who expressed concern about the image projected to students: “We wonder what image we are giving to our young people who see their lecturers suffering without any dignity.”

The centre of the dispute revolves around the university’s alleged non-compliance with the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) rates for salaries and the Return-to-Work Formula signed on November 30, 2024. Busolo stated that all 25 clauses of the Return-to-Work Formula have been ignored by the university management hence the ongoing pattern of non-implementation of signed agreements, including CBAs and return-to-work deals, has been a recurring issue, as regretted by Khaemba.

Despite a new management and council being appointed, UASU officials claim the situation has not improved. Busolo pointed to the declaration of 120 lecturers as redundant as an initial action by the new leadership. The union also demands the university honor clauses related to staff review, promotion, and retirement age as stipulated in the national CBA.

The university’s financial harships, marked by a steep decline in student enrollment from 48,000 in 2025 to 21,000 in the current academic year, have significantly impacted tuition revenue, making the institution heavily reliant on government support. Acting Vice Chancellor Kiplagat Kotut has acknowledged the financial strain and announced plans for layoffs as part of a restructuring effort.

While Moi University management, through Vice-Chancellor Kotut, assured students and parents that academic activities will continue uninterrupted and that first-year admissions will proceed as planned on August 21, 2025, the UASU officials remain resolute. They have vowed not to return to work until all their demands are fully implemented.