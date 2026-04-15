Moi University on the Brink of Collapse as Ksh1 Billion Debt Crisis Triggers Auction Threat

Moi University is facing a severe financial crisis that has pushed the institution to the brink of collapse, with frozen bank accounts, mounting debts, and the looming threat of auction disrupting learning and staff livelihoods.

The crisis is anchored in a long-standing legal dispute between the university and Vishva Builders Limited in Eldoret High Court Civil Case No. 51 of 1999. A garnishee application filed in February 2026 resulted in the freezing of the university’s accounts, effectively paralyzing its ability to run daily operations and meet financial obligations.

In an internal communication dated April 15, the university acknowledged the gravity of the situation, stating, “The University is facing serious financial constraints coupled with the garnishee order nissi that is in place.” The order has blocked access to funds, leaving the institution unable to pay staff, maintain services, or support academic activities.

The impact on students has been immediate and severe. According to documents, learners are unable to access essential services, including examinations, accommodation, and basic utilities such as water, electricity, and sanitation. Staff members, many of whom remain unpaid, are increasingly restless, raising fears of possible unrest.

“As a result of the order nissi, the University’s operations have been crippled and the possibility of having it closed down is high,” the letter further warned. In a last-minute attempt to avert a full shutdown, the university has requested a 60-day postponement of a court ruling scheduled for April 16, 2026, to allow negotiations with creditors. A proposed agreement seeks to defer the ruling, lift the garnishee order, and facilitate structured talks, including an immediate payment of KSh50 million toward the outstanding debt.

“THAT the ruling scheduled for delivery on 16th April 2026… be and is hereby deferred,” reads part of the proposed consent filed in court. If approved, the matter will be revisited on June 16, 2026.

However, the current crisis reflects deeper structural challenges. Moi University is reportedly grappling with a total debt burden exceeding KSh10 billion, part of a wider crisis affecting Kenya’s public universities, whose pending bills collectively surpass KSh98 billion.

Experts attribute the financial strain to years of overexpansion, high wage bills, and declining government funding, compounded by challenges in implementing the new student-centred funding model. Despite receiving billions in government bailouts in recent years, including KSh500 million in 2025, the institution has continued to struggle.

Beyond the financial figures lies a growing human cost. Students face disrupted academic calendars and declining learning conditions, while lecturers contend with unpaid salaries and unremitted statutory deductions, including contributions to KRA, NSSF, and SHIF.

The university has warned that the ripple effects could extend beyond campus, affecting donors, government agencies, and the broader public.

As negotiations continue, the fate of one of Kenya’s oldest public universities hangs in the balance, highlighting a broader crisis in the country’s higher education sector.