Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Mombasa-based Imam Charged Over Defiling 14-year-old Boy

By

Published

GqWYE18XoAAbLLz

A 47-year-old Mombasa-based Imam has been charged for defiling a 14-year-old school boy.

In a statemnet on Wednesday May 7, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the accused, Malau Ahmed Malau committed the act on April 28, 2025 at a Mosque in Mombasa County.

“Senior Resident Magistrate Hon. David Odhiambo heard that Malau Ahmed Malau committed the act of defilement contrary to Section 8(1) as read with Section 8(3) of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006. The accused committed the offence inside Mwijabu Mosque in Mvita Sub County within Mombasa County on 28 April 2025,” read the statement in part.

According to the ODPP, the Islamic cleric allegedly sodomized the minor, who had escaped from his father’s custody in Moyale to visit his mother residing in Mombasa.

On arrival, the minor borrowed a mobile phone to call his mother, who had traveled to Garissa earlier that day.

“The minor visited a local mosque, where the imam accused offered him an accommodation and food for four days while waiting for his mother’s return,” ODPP stated.

The suspect accommodated the minor in his room located on upstairs of the mosque only to sodomize him for the four nights they stayed together.

The minor’s mother cut short her stay in Garissa after being informed of her son’s escape from Moyale to Mombasa, where he spent his school holiday.

A search led her and other family members to the mosque, where they found her son with the imam, who narrated his ordeal in the hands of the supposedly spiritual leader.

The accused pleaded not guilty of the act and was granted a Ksh 500,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount.

The matter has been scheduled for mention on 27th May 2025.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021