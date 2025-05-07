Mombasa-based Imam Charged Over Defiling 14-year-old Boy

A 47-year-old Mombasa-based Imam has been charged for defiling a 14-year-old school boy.

In a statemnet on Wednesday May 7, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the accused, Malau Ahmed Malau committed the act on April 28, 2025 at a Mosque in Mombasa County.

“Senior Resident Magistrate Hon. David Odhiambo heard that Malau Ahmed Malau committed the act of defilement contrary to Section 8(1) as read with Section 8(3) of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006. The accused committed the offence inside Mwijabu Mosque in Mvita Sub County within Mombasa County on 28 April 2025,” read the statement in part.

According to the ODPP, the Islamic cleric allegedly sodomized the minor, who had escaped from his father’s custody in Moyale to visit his mother residing in Mombasa.

On arrival, the minor borrowed a mobile phone to call his mother, who had traveled to Garissa earlier that day.

“The minor visited a local mosque, where the imam accused offered him an accommodation and food for four days while waiting for his mother’s return,” ODPP stated.

The suspect accommodated the minor in his room located on upstairs of the mosque only to sodomize him for the four nights they stayed together.

The minor’s mother cut short her stay in Garissa after being informed of her son’s escape from Moyale to Mombasa, where he spent his school holiday.

A search led her and other family members to the mosque, where they found her son with the imam, who narrated his ordeal in the hands of the supposedly spiritual leader.

The accused pleaded not guilty of the act and was granted a Ksh 500,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount.

The matter has been scheduled for mention on 27th May 2025.