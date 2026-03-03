Mombasa Doctors Strike Over Unpaid Dues and Political Interference

Public healthcare in Mombasa ground to a halt on Tuesday, March 3, after doctors officially downed their tools, escalating a long-running standoff with the county government over what they term gross labour violations and systemic governance failures.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) confirmed the strike, stating that only emergency services will continue. Consultant clinics, elective surgeries, non-emergency procedures, and routine outpatient services have been suspended indefinitely.

KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah said the industrial action followed the lapse of a seven-day strike notice that, according to the union, was ignored by the county administration.

“We issued a fair warning, but the county chose silence over solutions,” Atellah said. “Our members cannot be expected to provide life-saving care while their own livelihoods are being systematically dismantled. You cannot treat the healer with such contempt.”

At the heart of the Mombasa Doctors’ Strike Crisis is the alleged failure by the county to remit statutory deductions – including NHIF and pension contributions for more than five months. The union argues that the lapse has left doctors without valid insurance coverage and exposed many to blacklisting by the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB), severely damaging their financial standing.

Beyond unpaid dues, KMPDU says over 60 doctors remain on insecure, short-term contracts, while numerous others have experienced stalled promotions and delayed redesignations for years. The union contends that the prolonged uncertainty has demoralized staff and compromised service delivery in public health facilities.

The dispute intensified following the suspension of Dr. Iqbal Khandwalla, CEO of Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital. The union has described the move as politically motivated, alleging that administrative interference is undermining professional management at the county’s largest referral hospital.

“The manner in which the CEO was suspended raises serious concerns about political interference in healthcare management,” Atellah added, calling for transparency and adherence to due process.

On Tuesday morning, the impact was immediate. Hospital gates remained unusually quiet, with patients turned away or advised to seek treatment at private facilities, an option many residents say they cannot afford. Emergency units continued to operate, but non-urgent services were effectively frozen.

As pressure mounts, residents and stakeholders are urging the county government to urgently return to the negotiating table.

Until a resolution is reached, thousands of patients remain caught in the middle of a deepening labour and governance crisis.