Mombasa Gives Builders 48 Hours to Stop Mixing Cement On-Site Ahead of El Niño Rains

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir has given construction companies and developers a 48-hour ultimatum to stop mixing cement, sand and ballast at building sites, as the county braces for the expected El Niño rains.

Speaking on Saturday, September 12, 2026, Nassir said on-site mixing would no longer be tolerated in Mombasa, with the new rule taking effect from Monday, September 14.

“To mix concrete, ballast, sand, and cement on site is no longer acceptable in Mombasa. For those who had their approvals done a while back, please finish all the cement and sand you have within the next 48 hours. Because commencing Monday, no one is going to be allowed to mix at the site,” he said.

Developers who already hold construction approvals have been told to use up the materials they’ve brought to their sites within the window, while anyone left with unused ballast after the deadline must move it into storage until the county issues further guidance.

Nassir said the directive is meant to stop construction materials from piling up along roads and drainage channels, where they could worsen flooding once the rains intensify. He noted that sand and ballast left along roadsides tend to block roads and walkways, causing problems for nearby residents when it rains.

The governor also floated the possibility of halting quarrying activities altogether if rainfall picks up. “The other issue that we are going to monitor, but there is a possibility that once we see the rains are coming in more and more, all forms of quarrying will be stopped,” he said.

He added that the county’s Department of Transport would consult stakeholders on restricting heavy commercial vehicles during periods of heavy rainfall, saying certain categories of trucks would be limited to specific time frames.

Beyond the construction ban, Nassir announced a phased plan to deploy 3,000 young people across Mombasa’s six sub-counties to clear blocked drains, culverts and waterways as part of the county’s broader flood-prevention effort. The recruits will receive safety training, protective gear and equipment, with priority given to known flood hotspots, low-lying areas, markets and major drainage corridors.

The measures come as the country prepares for the October-November-December rainy season, which forecasters expect to bring above-normal rainfall to most parts of Kenya. Kenya Red Cross Secretary General Ahmed Idris has warned that 46 of the country’s 47 counties could see above-normal rainfall this season, raising the risk of floods, landslides, displacement and disease outbreaks. He singled out Mombasa and Nairobi as particularly vulnerable to flash floods because of their heavy concrete cover, which limits how much rainwater can soak into the ground.

“We’re looking at something much bigger in scale,” Idris said, urging Kenyans to take the rainfall forecasts seriously and stay cautious around swollen rivers and floodwaters as the peak of the rainy season approaches.