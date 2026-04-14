Monica Juma Hands Over to Joseph Boinett As She Takes UN Role

President William Ruto’s National Security Advisor, Ambassador Monica Juma, has handed over the mandate to her deputy, Joseph Boinett.

Ambassador Juma handed over to Boinnet during a ceremony on Tuesday, April 12, at the University of Nairobi (UoN).

The ceremony was attended by senior security figures and members of the diplomatic corps, including the European Union Ambassador to Kenya, Henriette Geiger.

“Kenyan National Security Adviser Ambassador Monica Juma hands over the baton of her office to Joseph Boinnet this morning at the University of Nairobi. Ambassador Juma shared her insights on multilateralism and Kenya‘s role in shaping a new global rules-based order,” Geiger wrote on X.

Boinett, who is a former Inspector General of Police, has been serving under Monica Juma as the Deputy National Security Advisor to the President.

Notably, this comes weeks after United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Juma as Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV).

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime is the UN agency mandated to support member states in addressing challenges such as illicit drugs, organised crime, corruption, and terrorism through research, policy guidance, and international cooperation.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Office at Vienna serves as one of the UN’s major headquarters, coordinating programmes and administrative functions for several UN bodies based in Vienna.

President Ruto welcomed Juma’s appointment, describing it as a significant achievement for the seasoned diplomat and policy expert.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate Monica Juma on her appointment as the Executive Director of UNODC and Director General of the UN Office in Vienna. Her stellar performance in the appointments bestowed upon her, with the most recent one being as my National Security Advisor and Secretary to the National Security Council, has been recognised beyond our borders,” he said.

Previously, Juma served in several senior roles within the Kenyan government, including Cabinet Secretary for Energy (2021–2022), Cabinet Secretary for Defence (2020–2021), and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs (2018–2020).