More than 16 million Americans live with a disease caused by smoking.

There are more than 100 different types of cancer. Most cancers are named after the organ or type of cell in which they start. For example, lung cancer begins in the lung and laryngeal cancer begins in the larynx (voice box).

Cancer refers to diseases in which cells divide out of control. These cells can invade or spread to other parts of the body. Cancer cells are spread through the blood and lymph systems, which help the body get rid of toxins.

Smoking and cancer

Cigarette smoke contains more than 7,000 chemicals. At least 69 of these chemicals can cause cancer. Other chemicals can interfere with the body’s ability to fight cancer. 3

Smoking can also:

Weaken the body’s immune system. This makes it harder for your body to kill cancer cells. When this happens, cancer cells can grow and spread.

Damage or change a cell’s DNA. When DNA is damaged, a cell can begin growing out of control and create a cancer tumor.

Cigarette smoking causes about one out of every three cancer deaths in the United States. 45 Smoking can cause cancer almost anywhere in your body including in the: 5

Research also suggests that men with prostate cancer who smoke may be more likely to die from prostate cancer than men who do not smoke.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in men and women in the United States. Cigarette smoking or secondhand smoke exposure cause nearly 9 out of 10 lung cancer deaths.People who smoke increase their risk of developing lung cancer by about 25 times that of people who don’t smoke. People who smoke have a greater risk for lung cancer today than they did in 1964, even though they smoke fewer cigarettes. One reason for this may be changes in how cigarettes are made. Another reason may be changes in the chemicals cigarettes contain.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends lung cancer screening for some adults with a history of heavy smoking (see “Cancer Screenings” section below for more information).