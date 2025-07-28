Morocco Arrives in Nairobi, Ready to Conquer CHAN 2024

Morocco, the two-time African Nations Championship (CHAN) winners, have officially landed in Nairobi, Kenya, marking the first team to arrive for the highly anticipated 2024 tournament. The Atlas Lions landed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Monday, July 28, aboard a chartered flight, signaling their intent to make history by becoming the first nation to clinch the CHAN title three times. Their arrival precedes the tournament’s kickoff this weekend, which is co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

Under the guidance of head coach Tarik Sektioui, Morocco is ready for a challenging Group A campaign. They are set to open their tournament against Angola at the Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday, July 28. The formidable group also includes hosts Kenya’s Harambee Stars, DR Congo (also two-time champions), and Zambia, making it arguably the most competitive pool of the tournament. Morocco’s pedigree, having lifted the trophy in 2018 and 2020, demonstrates their ambition to maintain dominance in African home-based football.

The Harambee Stars, led by coach Benni McCarthy, are also gearing up for their opening fixture against DR Congo at the Kasarani Stadium on the same day. Kenya’s path in Group A is demanding, with subsequent matches against Angola on August 7, Morocco on August 10, and a decisive showdown against Zambia on August 17.

While co-hosting CHAN 2024 is a significant milestone for Kenya, advancing beyond the group stage would be a monumental statement of progress for the Harambee Stars, especially with the expected passionate support from home fans.

The stage is set for an electrifying tournament, with high stakes for all contenders.