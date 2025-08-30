Morocco Crowned CHAN 2024 Champions

Morocco has once again etched its name into the annals of African football history, securing an unprecedented third TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) title in a thrilling 3-2 victory over first-time finalists Madagascar. The stunning final, held at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, saw star striker Oussama Lamlaoui deliver a sensational brace, including a breathtaking 40-yard winner, to crown the Atlas Lions as champions and solidify his status as the tournament’s top scorer.

The match, a pulsating affair from the outset, saw Madagascar, making only their second CHAN appearance, stun the Moroccan side with an early goal in the ninth minute from Felicite Manohantsoa. However, Morocco, with their pedigree and experience, quickly regrouped. Youssef Mehri leveled the score in the 27th minute, capitalizing on a Khalid Baba assist. Just before halftime, Lamlaoui put Morocco ahead with his first goal, a composed finish from a cross.

Madagascar, however, showcased the resilience that had carried them to the final. Substitute Toky Rakotondraibe, who had been a hero in their semi-final win against Sudan, equalized midway through the second half, sending Malagasy fans into raptures. But the final word belonged to Lamlaoui. With just ten minutes remaining, he spotted Madagascar’s goalkeeper Michel Ramandimbisoa off his line and unleashed a stunning 40-yard strike that sailed into the net, a moment of pure brilliance that effectively settled the contest. This audacious effort, his sixth goal of the tournament, not only secured the championship for Morocco but also earned him the Puma Top Scorer award.

Morocco’s coach, Tarik Sektioui, lauded Lamlaoui’s decisive impact. “Oussama is a player who knows how to read the game and handle decisive moments. That’s what makes him special,” Sektioui stated, highlighting Lamlaoui’s crucial role as the attacking focal point for the Atlas Lions. Lamlaoui’s consistent performances throughout the tournament, including goals against Zambia, DR Congo, and Tanzania in the group stage, and a successful penalty in the semi-final shootout against Senegal, indicated his importance to the team.

This victory marks Morocco’s third CHAN title, following their wins in 2018 and 2020, cementing their dominance in the competition’s modern era. For Madagascar, despite the heartbreak, their silver medal represents a remarkable achievement, becoming the first island nation and 13th country overall to reach a CAF senior final. The tournament itself, co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, was a resounding success, showcasing competitive football and vibrant atmospheres across all venues.