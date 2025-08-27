Morocco to Face Madagascar in CHAN PAMOJA Final at Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi

The stage is set for the climax to the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024, as football giants Morocco prepare to face the tournament’s surprise package, Madagascar, in a historic final at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on Saturday, August 30th. This highly anticipated encounter pits Morocco’s quest for an unprecedented third CHAN title against Madagascar’s dream of becoming the first island nation to lift the coveted trophy.

The Atlas Lions, champions in 2018 and 2020, secured their spot in the final after a semi-final battle against defending champions Senegal in Kampala. The match ended in a tense 1-1 draw after 120 minutes, with Joseph Layousse putting Senegal ahead in the 16th minute before Sabir Bougrine swiftly equalized for Morocco just seven minutes later. Morocco ultimately triumphed 5-3 in a penalty shootout, converting all five of their attempts with composure. “Our composure in the shootout was key,” noted a Moroccan team representative, showing the team’s mental fortitude. This victory marks Morocco’s third CHAN final appearance in six years.

Meanwhile, Madagascar’s journey to the final has been nothing short of a fairytale, defying expectations and captivating fans across the continent. The Barea, making their first-ever continental final appearance, edged past Sudan with a 1-0 victory in Dar es Salaam. The decisive moment came in the 116th minute of extra time, when substitute Toky Rakotondraibe kept his composure to slot home a pass from Fenohasina Razafimaro, sending the island nation into uncharted territory. Madagascar’s resilience was particularly evident as they played a significant portion of the match with ten men after Fenohasina Razafimaro received a second yellow card in the 79th minute. Coach Romuald Rakotondrabe praised his side’s unwavering spirit, stating, “Our strength lies in believing until the last moment”.

Morocco’s seasoned experience and tactical discipline against Madagascar’s collective spirit and never-say-die attitude. Morocco’s path to the final included a 1-0 quarter-final win against hosts Tanzania, while Madagascar famously knocked out hosts Kenya in a penalty shootout in their quarter-final clash.

Before the grand finale, Senegal and Sudan will contest the third-place playoff on Friday at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, offering both teams a chance to conclude their campaigns on a high note after valiant semi-final defeats.