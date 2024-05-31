Moses Kuria Accuses DP Gachagua’s Team Of Setting Him Up Against President Ruto 

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has accused Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s team of instigating a rift between him and President William Ruto.

In a statement on Friday May 31 via Facebook, Kuria claimed that the team has created fake accounts using his name

According to Public Service CS, Gachagua’s team attacked the Head of State using the alleged fake accounts.

Kuria also alleged that the team has been fighting Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, Majority Leader in the National Assembly Kimani Ichung’wah and Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro

“Dear Team Rigathi Gachagua. Stop it ! You have set up a whole unit to do paddy accounts and fake accounts in my name to fight President Ruto, Governor Sakaja,Hon Ichungwa, Hon Ndindi Nyoro etc Please.

“Sina shida na mtu yenu. You are doing more harm than good to your boss,” Kuria claimed.

The former Gatundu MP has severally clashed with DP Gachagua over Mt Kenya region leadership.

In a recent interview, Kuria accused the DP of trying to interfere with the Limuru III meeting that was weeks ago.

He claimed that DP Gachagua invited Karua and Kioni to his Karen residence to try and convince them to drop their plans of convening the Mt Kenya meeting.

“He is my boss but I don’t agree with him because we were elected by the people to solve their issues,” CS Kuria stated.

Kuria has also severally called out the second in command for trying to crown himself as the Mt Kenya region kingpin.

