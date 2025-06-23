Moses Kuria Hints At Vying For Presidency in 2027 Elections

President William Ruto’s senior adviser on the Council of Economic Advisors, Moses Kuria, has hinted at vying for the presidency in the 2027 general election.

Speaking on Sunday night, Kuria said he is ready to vie for the top position in the next general election.

He said that his experience in the private sector, governance, and active politics makes him best suited to lead the country.

“There is a possibility that I will run for president in 2027. The only seat that I cannot vie for is the Women Rep position, but from MCA to the President, I have every qualification. I am more than ready; don’t I practice every day?” Kuria posed.

The former Gatundu South MP also revealed that he is currently in talks with the Jubilee party over the possibility of joining.

However, he said if the Jubilee Party does not agree to work with him, he would have no choice but to revive and use his own party.

“We are talking, it’s Uhuru’s party and I have another party, I have given them that offer, if they take it fine, if they don’t, I have a party and life will go on,” Kuria stated.

Further he predicted that the 2027 presidential election will mirror Kenya’s historic 2002 poll.

Kuria opined that there will be a national agreement among key political players to avoid chaos and safeguard the country’s future.

“2027 will be like 2002. There will be no presidential election, there will be a consensus,” Kuria declared.

He dismissed expectations of a tight race, saying the era of fiercely fought presidential contests like those in 2013 and 2017 is over.

“There’s not going to be that kind of presidential contest. Some people are training for football, but it will be a tennis match,” Kuria added.