Moses Kuria Names South African Products Kenyans Should Boycott

Vocal Gatundu South legislator Moses Kuria has urged Kenyans to boycott two popular South African products following the ongoing Xenophobic attacks in the country.

The Member of Parliament called on Kenyans to boycott GOTV and DSTV which are owned by Multichoice Limited, a top South African media firm.

Kuria published a post on his Facebook page stating that using the two products was a clear indication of supporting the ugly Xenophobic attacks.

“Having a GOTV/DSTV connection amounts to supporting Xenophobia in South Africa.,” stated Moses Kuria.

Moses Kuria’s statement comes just hours after Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma mentioned that the government was monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of all Kenyans living in South Africa.

“Our embassy in South Africa is in close contact with the government to ensure the safety of Kenyans and their property. Reports in hand indicate that two Kenyans were affected and their property destroyed. We welcome the strong condemnation of these attacks by the South African government and hope that the ethos and values of Pan Africanism will prevail over narrow nationalisms, and be the bonds that glue us together as African brothers and sisters,” said CS Monica Juma.

The ugly xenophobic attacks have so far led to the death of hundreds of people, particularly business people operating their ventures in different South Africa towns.