Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Moses Kuria Resigns As President Ruto’s Advisor

By

Published

GvWdCh WwAA47pB

Moses Kuria

Moses Kuria has resigned from his role as Senior Advisor to President William Ruto.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 8, Kuria said President Ruto has accepted his decision to resign from government.

“This evening I have met my boss and my friend, President William Ruto. The President has graciously accepted my decision to resign from government,” Kuria stated.

Kuria also expressed gratitude to the President for the multiple roles he held under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“I thank President Ruto for having given me an opportunity to serve as Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry for 11 months, Public Service, Delivery and Performance Management for 9 months, and Senior Economic Advisor for the last 10 months,” he said.

The former CS also said that he will be moving on to pursue personal interests, further crediting himself with helping design the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

“As I move on to pursue personal interests, I am proud of the work the President and I did to implement the Bottom Up Economic Transformation Agenda, which I designed together with the President as our 2022 Electoral Platform. Long Live Kenya,” Kuria concluded.

The former Gatundu South MP was first appointed as the Cabinet Secretary for Trade on September 27, 2022.

On October 4, 2023, Ruto reassigned Kuria to head the Ministry of Public Service, where he was tasked with overseeing government performance.

Kuria was then appointed as a Senior Adviser in the Council of Economic Advisors (CEA) in August 2024 following his dismissal from the Cabinet.

Also Read: Moses Kuria Hints At Vying For Presidency in 2027 Elections

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021