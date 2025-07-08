Moses Kuria Resigns As President Ruto’s Advisor

Moses Kuria has resigned from his role as Senior Advisor to President William Ruto.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 8, Kuria said President Ruto has accepted his decision to resign from government.

“This evening I have met my boss and my friend, President William Ruto. The President has graciously accepted my decision to resign from government,” Kuria stated.

Kuria also expressed gratitude to the President for the multiple roles he held under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“I thank President Ruto for having given me an opportunity to serve as Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry for 11 months, Public Service, Delivery and Performance Management for 9 months, and Senior Economic Advisor for the last 10 months,” he said.

The former CS also said that he will be moving on to pursue personal interests, further crediting himself with helping design the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

“As I move on to pursue personal interests, I am proud of the work the President and I did to implement the Bottom Up Economic Transformation Agenda, which I designed together with the President as our 2022 Electoral Platform. Long Live Kenya,” Kuria concluded.

The former Gatundu South MP was first appointed as the Cabinet Secretary for Trade on September 27, 2022.

On October 4, 2023, Ruto reassigned Kuria to head the Ministry of Public Service, where he was tasked with overseeing government performance.

Kuria was then appointed as a Senior Adviser in the Council of Economic Advisors (CEA) in August 2024 following his dismissal from the Cabinet.

