Moses Kuria: Uhuru Fired Ruto Long time Ago

KDRTV – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has warned his Kieni counterpart Kanini Kega against presenting a motion of impeachment against Deputy President William Ruto because the DP was fired long time ago.

In a no barrels attack on the government, Kuria said Ruto is not involved in the day to day running of government because he was fired by President Uhuru Kenyatta long time ago.

“I know Hon Kanini Kega has a motion ready for the impeachment of DP William Ruto. Ruto was fired by Uhuru Kenyatta long time ago. Why a you firing him twice?

Kuria said that the DP has accepted his fate and that his allies are only waiting for their term to end.

DP allies held a press conference at Parliament buildings on Thursday where they revealed that the ongoing changes in the Senate Leadership are meant to ensure that BBI proposals sail through in Parliament.

He has also spoken passionately about attempts to impeach DP Ruto in the past. He said the impeachment of Kindiki Kithure as Senate Deputy Speaker would pave way for this move.

According to Moses Kuria, the government does not have money for a referendum and has resorted to parliament to pass the changes. He said Jubilee MPs are being threatened so that they can vote accordingly on the constitutional changes.

He also claimed that ODM leader Raila Odinga and Uhuru have hired their own lawyers to draft the final BBI report.

This is despite the presence of BBI task force.