News

Moses Kuria Warns Duale Over Remarks on Mt Kenya

Former Public Service CS Moses Kuria has cautioned Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale following remarks he made over the Mt Kenya community.

In a statement, Kuria accused Duale and a section of leaders from the Rift Valley region of suggesting that the Mt Kenya region views itself as a superior community.

The former advisor to President William Ruto warned that such rhetoric poses a threat to national stability.

“In the recent past, I have listened to a number of leaders allege that there is a community that thinks it’s superior to others. From Kamket to Mandago to Aden Duale in Balambala today,” said Kuria.

He added, “Some of us have unapologetically said no to returning this country to the politics of negative ethnicity. Equally, we will vehemently resist Wholesale condemnation and collective punishment of an entire community.”

Kuria went on to say he would resist what he termed as wholesale condemnation and collective punishment of an entire community.

“If Mt Kenya people have eaten your goat Kamket, Mandago, or Duale, do let me know, I will pay you back. Do not drive our backs against the wall. A point of no return may lead to very unintended consequences,” the former CS added.

Kuria’s sentiments come after Duale, while targeting former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, said there is no superior community in Kenya.

The Health CS insisted that with the advent of devolution and the new constitution, that is now a thing of the past.

“There is no superior community, region, or religion here in Kenya the constitution provides. President William Ruto is becoming a victim of these political shenanigans because he wants to unite the people of Kenya,” said Duale.

