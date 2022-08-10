Moses Kuria’s Brother Cries Foul in the Juja Parliamentary Race 

Chama Cha Kazi party leader Moses Kuria’s younger brother Aloise Kinyanjui has vowed to move to court to protest the Juja parliamentary election.

Kinyanjui who is running on a Jubilee party ticket is facing off with George Koimburi of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Taking to his social media accounts Kinyanjui said that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission IEBC will be the first respondent in his suit.

” I have learnt with support of enough evidence that non of our agents, neither Azimio agents were allowed in the polling centres. 80% of my agents did not sign the agents book. 100% Azimio agents were barred from accessing polling centres. Neither did they sign. It was a

Sham. Am filling a certificate of urgency. Voter Bribery must stop & elections result Manipulation must fall. ” Aloise wrote.

” Out of 213 polling centres, over 150 of my agents did not sign, & were not allowed to sign. Non of Baba Azimio agents were allowed.” He added.

If Koimburi wins the seat, it will be the second time in one and a half years that Jubilee has lost the seat to UDA.

During the by-election held on May 18, 2021, Koimburi defeated the wife of former MP Francis Munyua, Susan Njeri, who was running on the Jubilee ticket.

Moses Kuria, the brother of Kinyanjui who was running for Kiambu Governor on the Chama Cha Kazi banner, has already acknowledged defeat.

Other prominent names who have conceded defeats include Kanini Kega, Jeremiah Kioni, Naomi Shaban, Nixon Korir and George Theuri.