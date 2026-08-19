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Mother, Daughter Arrested Over Ksh40 Million Family Land Fraud in Karatina

Vincent Olando

Published

A mother and her daughter are set to appear in court after detectives arrested them over an alleged scheme to secretly transfer family land worth approximately Ksh40 million into their own names.

Detectives from the Land Fraud Investigation Unit (LFIU) picked up Mary Muthoni Njogu and her daughter, Veronica Wambui Ng’ang’a, on Tuesday, August 18, following a lengthy investigation into the alleged fraud in Karatina, Nyeri County. The pair are accused of fraudulently moving valuable family property into their own names and those of companies linked to them.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the probe was triggered by a complaint from a family member acting on behalf of his siblings, who alleged that the two suspects had deceitfully transferred several parcels of family land without informing other relatives. “The investigation was prompted by a complaint lodged by a family member acting on behalf of his siblings, alleging that the two suspects had deceitfully transferred valuable parcels of family land in Karatina, estimated at approximately Sh40 million, into their own names and those of associated companies,” the DCI said in a statement.

Investigators established that the transfers were carried out secretly over nearly four years, between 2020 and 2023, with other family members deliberately kept out of the transactions throughout the period. “Through meticulous investigations, it was uncovered that the suspects executed secret transfers from 2020 to 2023, deliberately excluding other family members from the transactions,” the DCI added.

Once the investigation was concluded, detectives forwarded the case file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for review. Prosecutors directed that the mother and daughter be charged with Conspiracy to Defraud and Fraudulent Procurement of Title. The two are expected to be arraigned at the Karatina Law Courts on Wednesday, August 19.

The case adds to a growing list of land fraud arrests across the country this year, including a Muthaiga suspect held over a Ksh12 million fake title deed, a Kilimani case involving forged receipts, and a Gilgil suspect arrested for double-selling and evicting a landowner. Authorities say family-owned land remains especially vulnerable to fraud where informal ownership arrangements leave some beneficiaries exposed to relatives exploiting gaps in documentation.

The DCI has urged members of the public to report similar cases through its toll-free line, 0800 722 203, or via WhatsApp at 0709 570 000, assuring anonymity for those who come forward.

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