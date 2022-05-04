Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Motorists Barred From Taking Pictures On New Nairobi Express Highway

By

Published

images 8 1
Nairobi express way

The Nairobi express highway is 99% complete. There have been rules made while using the highway including two and three-wheeled vehicles being banned from using the road.

On the other hand, pedestrians and skaters are also barred from accessing the highway. On the other hand, wheelbarrows, handcarts, bicycles and scooters were also barred from using the highway.

images 9 1

Aerial view of Nairobi express way

Recently , a new directive from the meeting attended by Members of Kenya National Highways Authority KenNHA stated that users will be banned from getting off and taking pictures while using the highway.

images 7 1

Aerial view of Nairobi express way

In a meeting attended by KenHA officials and police service, the ban will be in place for safety purposes as well as to avoid creating a traffic jam which was the main aim for the highway to be constructed.

“The purpose of the highway is to reduce traffic. If some people will be stopping so that they can take photos, that will create a snarl-up against them. The speed is 80 kilometres per hour. Stopping is not really practical,” explained Kenha official.

Nairobi Expressway Road Administration stakeholders distantly substantiated that the highway was not fully complete. The internal testing by the maintenance and road safety department is being undertaken currently.

Also read Govt Bows to Pressure, Issues Statement on Nairobi Expressway Cutting Through Uhuru Park

Additionally, two more service centres were opened along Mombasa Road and Lavington to assist the rolling and management of the Nairobi Expressway.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020