Mourners Torch Mawego Police Station Over Teacher Albert Ojwang’s Death

Mawego Police Station in Homa Bay County descended into chaos on Thursday, July 3, as mourners carrying the body of slain teacher Albert Ojwang set parts of the facility ablaze in a heated protest against alleged police brutality and injustice.

Eyewitnesses described a powerful scene as hundreds of youth, some lifting Ojwang’s coffin, stormed the police station while chanting mourning chants and demanding accountability. The demonstration erupted shortly after the body arrived from Nairobi, where a requiem service had been held in his honor.

Albert Ojwang was first arrested and booked at Mawego Police Station on June 7 before being transferred under unclear circumstances to the Central Police Station in Nairobi, where he died the following day. His death ignited widespread outrage, with his family describing him as innocent and wrongfully detained.

Ojwang’s mother, Eucabeth Adhiambo, painfully recalled how her son was taken before he could eat his lunch, trembling in fear and insisting he had done nothing wrong. The circumstances of his transfer drew public concern, with lawmakers and legal experts questioning the legality of moving him without a court order.

The situation intensified when Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat stepped aside amid public pressure over the handling of the case.

During the protest, parts of the police station’s offices were torched, though no serious injuries were reported. Police reinforcements were dispatched to the area, and investigations into both Ojwang’s death and the arson attack are ongoing.